Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.15.

Methanex stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

