Colliers Securities Increases Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $15.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price objective boosted by Colliers Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

