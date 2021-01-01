Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.71. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,620,189 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
