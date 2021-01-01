Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.71. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,620,189 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

