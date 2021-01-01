Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.69

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.69 and traded as high as $145.00. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at $144.40, with a volume of 78,648 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £400.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.69.

About Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

