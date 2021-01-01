Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.19

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.19 and traded as high as $59.81. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 444,631 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$29.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

