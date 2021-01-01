Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 204,409 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$891.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.