INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.09.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

