Barclays Begins Coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.