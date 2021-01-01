American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

