Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.13.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

