Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ SEER opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.13.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
