Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$6.10

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$885.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

