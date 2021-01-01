Analyzing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.33 -$1.66 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 21.81 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -26.28

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73% OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

GigaMedia beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

