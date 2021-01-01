Brokerages Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $16.50

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,839,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $374,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.