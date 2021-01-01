Financial Review: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) vs. WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CACI International and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 10 0 2.77 WidePoint 0 0 1 0 3.00

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $291.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. WidePoint has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given WidePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WidePoint is more favorable than CACI International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $5.72 billion 1.10 $321.48 million $12.61 19.77 WidePoint $101.72 million 0.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint.

Risk & Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.97% 13.22% 6.15% WidePoint 0.74% 4.40% 1.63%

Summary

CACI International beats WidePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions and supports cyber support to federal customers and the intelligence community (IC), as well as support to the IC and the department of defense. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services to design, develop, integrate, deploy, operate and manage, sustain, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances the speed and efficiency of emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support, as well as ground truth and intelligence gathering services; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as provides signals intelligence and radio systems. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions. It also offers professional services to its federally certified software solutions. WidePoint Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

