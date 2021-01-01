$308.36 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce sales of $308.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $296.40 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $342.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $123.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

