BidaskClub Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 88.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.