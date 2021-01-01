Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,597 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.