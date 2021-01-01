BidaskClub Upgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

