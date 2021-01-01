Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 153,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 96,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 529,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,391. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

