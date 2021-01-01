Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NWPX opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $277.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

