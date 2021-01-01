BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Buy

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

