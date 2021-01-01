TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,001,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

