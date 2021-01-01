Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.82 on Monday. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 87.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 418,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

