Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

