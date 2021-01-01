Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

