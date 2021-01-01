Contrasting EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.17 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -133.39 GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.33 -$1.66 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73%

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EverQuote and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 0 2 0 3.00 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

EverQuote beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

