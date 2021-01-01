Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CSV stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 53.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.