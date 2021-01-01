Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCU. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CCU opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 659,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

