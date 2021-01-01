Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $945.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.