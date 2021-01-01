Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.72

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.72 and traded as high as $32.00. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 45,416 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $961.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

