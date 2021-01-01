Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.42. Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 427,942 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on S. TD Securities raised their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,317.50. Also, Director Maryse Belanger bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

