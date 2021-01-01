Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of COWN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $690.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

