Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.30

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $261.30 and traded as high as $308.00. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 347,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.66 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

In other Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,124 shares of company stock worth $10,103,418.

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

