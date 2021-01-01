Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.64

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.64 and traded as high as $277.00. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 300,916 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.64. The stock has a market cap of £531.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35.

In related news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

