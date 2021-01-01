Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.84

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $30.36. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 748,819 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.84.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.074002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

