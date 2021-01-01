Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 478,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

