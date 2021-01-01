Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.