Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.20.

CE opened at $129.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

