Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of RNGR opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

