Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Everbridge stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $3,765,022 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

