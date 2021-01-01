Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.