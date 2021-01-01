Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFE. BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

