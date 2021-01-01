Argus Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $88.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target raised by Argus from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.89.

Cerner stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cerner by 17.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

