Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year, inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid the company going forward. This along with strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. With demand expected to remain strong, Masco envisions net sales growth of 8-10% (excluding currency impacts) for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 43.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Masco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

