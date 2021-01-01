Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.90.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $38,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 432.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at $7,585,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

