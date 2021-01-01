PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

PGTI stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

