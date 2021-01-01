PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
PGTI stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
