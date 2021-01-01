Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) versus Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Review

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone N/A N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications 6.54% 8.85% 4.98%

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $109.47 billion 0.88 $7.87 billion $2.13 12.07 Singapore Telecommunications $12.06 billion 2.36 $783.60 million N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Telecommunications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 0 0 2.00 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; lease and sale of telecommunications-related devices; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. It offers mobile, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT services, and professional consulting services; ICT solutions and marketing technology; Internet advertising solutions; lifestyle services; regional premium over-the-top video service; facilities management and consultancy; technical and management consultancy; money remittance; information security services and products; fund management; satellite capacity for telecommunications and video broadcasting services; storage facilities for submarine telecommunication cables and related equipment; handset insurance and related services; and billing and communication engineering services. In addition, the company operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; distributes prepaid mobile, and specialized telecommunications and data communication products; and operates and maintains fiber optic network. Further, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses to fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. Singapore Telecommunications Limited has a collaboration with Nokia Software to develop and trial 5G network slicing capabilities based on a network as a service approach. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.