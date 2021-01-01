AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $22.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

ATGFF stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

