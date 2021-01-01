Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

FTMNF stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

