MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $796.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

